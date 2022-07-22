Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $60.29.

