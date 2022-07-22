Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,312 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,050,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 28,444 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $408.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

