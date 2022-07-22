Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.5% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,035. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

