Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 126,765 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 104.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,714 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,765 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $25,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 161.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.81. 30,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,920. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.97. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.45 and a fifty-two week high of $107.15.

