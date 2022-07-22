Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 498,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,328,784. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.96 and a beta of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

