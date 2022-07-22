Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,086 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.30. 38,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,798. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.90 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84.

