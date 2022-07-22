Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 259.5% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $189.18. 2,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,074. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.11.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

