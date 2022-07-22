Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $368,000 Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,378,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 363.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 134,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,519 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.39. 68,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,813. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.50.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 4,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $82,917,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.