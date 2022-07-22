Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $6,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,776.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,259. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.49. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $55.28.

