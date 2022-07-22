Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 388,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of GDXJ traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. 558,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,883,727. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $51.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

