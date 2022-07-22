Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Sells 780 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWX stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.17. 139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,984. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.