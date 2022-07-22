Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $17.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.59. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 28,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $650,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,629,238.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

