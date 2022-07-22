Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sempra by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Sempra by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 90,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 37,486 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Sempra by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock opened at $153.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.99. Sempra has a 52 week low of $119.56 and a 52 week high of $173.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.22.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

