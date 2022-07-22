Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VOO traded down $2.48 on Thursday, hitting $360.44. 198,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,986,873. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.19.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

