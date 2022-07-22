Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

