Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $10,884,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 580.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,818,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,377,000 after purchasing an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 486,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.04.

Shares of OTIS opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

