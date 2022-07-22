Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.