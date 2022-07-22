Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $285.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average is $107.07.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $204.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.39.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

