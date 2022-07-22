Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,254.5% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $307.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $327.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

