Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $25.74 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

