Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,552 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,078,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $188,947,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,005,000 after acquiring an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $101.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

