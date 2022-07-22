Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,100 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Post worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,791,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,047,000 after buying an additional 336,982 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.62. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.34.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Post had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on POST. Citigroup began coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $394,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,164.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $394,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,987 shares in the company, valued at $709,164.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $743,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

