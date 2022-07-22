Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after acquiring an additional 144,639 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after acquiring an additional 224,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,969,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.8%

BEN stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 478,473 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,783 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Franklin Resources

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More

