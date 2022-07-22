CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $282.22

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 282.22 ($3.37) and traded as low as GBX 272.83 ($3.26). CMC Markets shares last traded at GBX 292 ($3.49), with a volume of 621,762 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCX shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 410 ($4.90) price target on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 282.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 262.38. The company has a market capitalization of £890.17 million and a PE ratio of 1,258.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a GBX 8.88 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $3.50. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.72%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £299.82 ($358.42).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign pairs, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

