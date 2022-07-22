Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

CGNT has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair cut shares of Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognyte Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software Stock Up 5.0 %

Cognyte Software stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.34. Cognyte Software has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $28.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.89). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.