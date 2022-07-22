Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 34.11% and a return on equity of 81.96%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $69.39 on Friday. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $62.01 and a 52-week high of $101.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day moving average of $77.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 17.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 7.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

