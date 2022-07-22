Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at UBS Group

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group to $88.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,201,876. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 296.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $6,297,119 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.