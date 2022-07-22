Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

CBAN traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $13.93. 8,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,039. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.56. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after purchasing an additional 102,586 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after acquiring an additional 204,590 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,937,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

