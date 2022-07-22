Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Issues Earnings Results

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 11.06%.
CBAN traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $13.93. 8,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,039. The stock has a market cap of $245.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.56. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
CBAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
