Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Stock Position Raised by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,568 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned about 1.64% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 264,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 71,765 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,722,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA DIAL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $18.29. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

