Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,869 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Comcast by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.80. 281,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,241,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $194.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.