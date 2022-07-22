Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Issues Earnings Results

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS.
Comerica Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.59. 10,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,358. Comerica has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.33.
Comerica Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.
About Comerica
Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.
