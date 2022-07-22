Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. 3,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Comerica from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Comerica by 96.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 186,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,895,000 after buying an additional 91,858 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $4,811,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in Comerica in the first quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

