Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.32.
Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares
In related news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at $726,127.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Commerce Bancshares Company Profile
Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.
