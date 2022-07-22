CommerceBlock Hits Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (CBT)

CommerceBlock (CBT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One CommerceBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. CommerceBlock has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $3,043.00 worth of CommerceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CommerceBlock has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CommerceBlock alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,575.82 or 1.00060996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CommerceBlock Coin Profile

CommerceBlock is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. CommerceBlock’s total supply is 174,866,686 coins. The Reddit community for CommerceBlock is /r/CommerceBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CommerceBlock is blog.commerceblock.com. CommerceBlock’s official Twitter account is @commerceblock. The official website for CommerceBlock is www.commerceblock.com.

CommerceBlock Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CommerceBlock token was an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that powered the CommerceBlock platform. The platform will provide a combination of trust minimal trade, decentralised contract execution and on-chain derivatives allowing anyone to build and use financial products and services historically reserved for commercial banking customers. On September 2020, CommerceBlock announced the decision to migrate its CommerceBlock Token (CBT) from an ERC20 to an ERC1404 security token. This will result in the current CBT tokens exchanged for a new security token which will represent shares in CommerceBlock Holding Limited (CBH), a UK incorporated company which owns 100% of CommerceBlock Limited. CommerceBlock has retained Crowd For Angels(UK) Limited, an FCA regulated crowdfunding platform to facilitate the token swap, who has partnered alongside CommerceBlock on many projects, will be managing the token swap. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommerceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CommerceBlock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CommerceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CommerceBlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CommerceBlock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.