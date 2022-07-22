Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €11.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.60 ($11.72) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.06) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($8.99) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.81) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.07) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Stock Performance

CBK stock opened at €6.65 ($6.72) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €5.01 ($5.06) and a fifty-two week high of €9.51 ($9.61). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.22.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.