Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Shares of CBU stock opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $60.94 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Community Bank System

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Community Bank System will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,741.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Bank System

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

