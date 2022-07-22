Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $41.44 on Friday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The firm has a market cap of $741.78 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,944,000 after acquiring an additional 25,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 20.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.