Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Up 2.9%

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) shot up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.91 and last traded at $7.90. 19,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,668,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average of $8.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $931.88 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 31,347,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,428,000 after purchasing an additional 996,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,976,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,908 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 6,081,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,275 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,928,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 490.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,089,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,633 shares in the last quarter. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

