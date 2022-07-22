Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.26. 29,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,124,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ( NYSE:BVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $232.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 532,959 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 110,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,013,438 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,698,000 after buying an additional 82,103 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $13,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

