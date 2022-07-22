Comparing INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)

INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF – Get Rating) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares INEO Tech and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A Criteo 5.97% 14.35% 8.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for INEO Tech and Criteo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INEO Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Criteo 0 3 5 0 2.63

Valuation and Earnings

Criteo has a consensus target price of $44.13, indicating a potential upside of 79.88%. Given Criteo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than INEO Tech.

This table compares INEO Tech and Criteo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Criteo $2.25 billion 0.66 $134.46 million $2.07 11.85

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than INEO Tech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.3% of Criteo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Criteo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Criteo beats INEO Tech on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INEO Tech

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., provides location based digital advertising, analytics, and loss prevention solutions for retailers. Its technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The company owns and operates its INEO Welcoming Network and offers its technology through a SaaS-based solution to retail chains. It operates in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and the Netherlands. INEO Tech Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. The company also provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. In addition, it offers real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners; consulting services to companies in distance sales; and business intelligence and analytics services. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

