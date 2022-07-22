Comparing Model N (NYSE:MODN) & Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Model N has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Model N alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of Model N shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Model N shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of Nextdoor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N $193.45 million 4.76 -$29.74 million ($0.78) -32.04 Nextdoor $192.20 million 6.55 -$95.32 million N/A N/A

This table compares Model N and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Model N has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Model N and Nextdoor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N 0 0 4 0 3.00 Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20

Model N presently has a consensus target price of $36.80, indicating a potential upside of 47.26%. Nextdoor has a consensus target price of 6.90, indicating a potential upside of 111.66%. Given Nextdoor’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Model N.

Profitability

This table compares Model N and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N -13.60% -7.58% -2.66% Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59%

Summary

Model N beats Nextdoor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc. provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs. It also provides Deal Management, which increases deal conversion and pricing consistency; Deal Intelligence that controls price concessions and determines ideal prices; Channel Management, which provides manufacturers a view of inventory, as well as evaluate price protection and stock rotation, and matching available inventory to quotes; Market Development Fund Management that allows companies to streamline their MDF process and reduce revenue leakage; Rebates Management, which centralizes control of rebate programs; and Channel Data Management that automates the process of collection, cleansing, validation, and standardization of channel partner data, such as POS, inventory, and claims. In addition, the company offers implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Nextdoor

(Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.