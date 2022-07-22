Compass Point Lowers Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Price Target to $50.00

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Compass Point to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.73% from the stock’s current price.

AUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.31. The stock had a trading volume of 354,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,104. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUB. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

