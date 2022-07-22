Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Director Yacov A. Shamash Purchases 1,500 Shares

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) Director Yacov A. Shamash acquired 1,500 shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $15,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $222,539.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Comtech Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of CMTL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.78. 341,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $296.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.53 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Comtech Telecommunications

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is -36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Noble Financial raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

(Get Rating)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.