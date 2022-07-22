Congress Park Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,505 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $109.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $953.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.35 million. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

