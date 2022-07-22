Congress Park Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Congress Park Capital LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,003 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $74.64.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.