ConocoPhillips’ (COP) Buy Rating Reiterated at MKM Partners

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at MKM Partners in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

