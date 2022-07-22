ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Cut by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 116,208 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 515,119 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $88.93 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.37.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

