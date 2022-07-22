Contrasting Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR)

RenovaCare (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for RenovaCare and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get RenovaCare alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovaCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00

Femasys has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 376.19%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than RenovaCare.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovaCare N/A N/A -$4.47 million ($0.06) -0.92 Femasys $1.18 million 21.73 -$7.54 million ($1.03) -2.11

This table compares RenovaCare and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RenovaCare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Femasys. Femasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RenovaCare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of RenovaCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RenovaCare and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovaCare N/A -196.27% -141.98% Femasys -733.65% -31.42% -28.81%

Summary

Femasys beats RenovaCare on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenovaCare

(Get Rating)

RenovaCare, Inc., a development-stage biotech and medical device company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for use in medical and aesthetic applications. It is developing CellMist System, a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells; and SkinGun, a solution sprayer device for delivering the cells to the treatment area. RenovaCare, Inc. has a strategic collaboration StemCell Systems GmbH for isolating and spraying self-donated stem cells to regenerate tissues and organs. The company was formerly known as Janus Resources, Inc. and changed its name to RenovaCare, Inc. in January 2014. RenovaCare, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Femasys

(Get Rating)

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. In addition, it provides non-surgical product technologies. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.