Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSDF opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

