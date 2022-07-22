Cook Protocol Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

